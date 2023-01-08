Soldiers shot down Russian drone over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Valentyn Reznichenko, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, has said that a Russian UAV was shot down in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the afternoon of 8 January.

Source: Reznichenko on Telegram

Quote: "Minus another enemy UAV.

Advertisement:

Soldiers from Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed an enemy reconnaissance drone in the skies over the oblast."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!