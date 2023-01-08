Soldiers shot down Russian drone over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Valentyn Reznichenko, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, has said that a Russian UAV was shot down in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the afternoon of 8 January.

Source: Reznichenko on Telegram

Quote: "Minus another enemy UAV.

Soldiers from Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed an enemy reconnaissance drone in the skies over the oblast."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!