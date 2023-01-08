Soldiers shot down Russian drone over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Sunday, 8 January 2023, 14:11
Valentyn Reznichenko, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, has said that a Russian UAV was shot down in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the afternoon of 8 January.
Source: Reznichenko on Telegram
Quote: "Minus another enemy UAV.
Soldiers from Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed an enemy reconnaissance drone in the skies over the oblast."
