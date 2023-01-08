Defence forces down 3 Russian helicopters and 3 drones on Sunday – General Staff report

On Sunday, the Defence Forces of Ukraine shot down three Russian helicopters and three drones.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report

Quote: "In the course of the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carried out airstrikes on 10 areas where the enemy was concentrated and on three of its positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

In addition, Ukraine’s defenders shot down three enemy drones, probably Orlan type, and three helicopters: Mi-24 and Ka-52; the type of one more helicopter is being clarified.

At the same time, Rocket Forces and Artillery units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine hit two areas of Russian military personnel concentration and fuel and lubricant storage points of occupiers."

Details: Russian troops are conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Lyman fronts, and are trying to improve the tactical position on the Kupiansk front. Occupiers are concentrating their efforts on capturing the Donetsk Oblast within the administrative border, but are having no success.

In the course of the past 24 hours, Russia’s forces launched a missile attack and 19 airstrikes. They have also shelled civilian infrastructure 10 times using missile launcher rocket systems.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Certain military units of the Armed forces of Belarus and Russia continue to carry out missions in Ukraine’s border areas, and no formation of Russian offensive groups has been detected.

At the same time, Russian troops are shelling positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian objects along the entire line of contact.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the areas around the settlements of Kucherivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Staritsia, Kolodiazne and Novomlynsk in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces shelled the areas of the settlements of Pershotravneve and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka and Miasozharivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Makiivka, Nevske, Kuzmyne, Chervopopivka and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Rozdolivka, Bakhmut, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Druzhba, Zalizne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast have been affected by Russian shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian troops attacked Avdiivka, Nevelske, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian forces shelled Dorozhnianka, Charivne, Mali Shcherbaky, and Kamianske areas in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with tanks and an entire spectrum of artillery.

On the Kherson front, occupiers continue shelling the settlements along the right bank of the Dnipro River. Kherson city has been hit by Russian missile launcher rocket systems once again.

