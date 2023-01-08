All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defence forces down 3 Russian helicopters and 3 drones on Sunday – General Staff report

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 8 January 2023, 17:21
Defence forces down 3 Russian helicopters and 3 drones on Sunday – General Staff report

On Sunday, the Defence Forces of Ukraine shot down three Russian helicopters and three drones. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report

Quote: "In the course of the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carried out airstrikes on 10 areas where the enemy was concentrated and on three of its positions of anti-aircraft missile systems. 

Advertisement:

In addition, Ukraine’s defenders shot down three enemy drones, probably Orlan type, and three helicopters: Mi-24 and Ka-52; the type of one more helicopter is being clarified.

At the same time, Rocket Forces and Artillery units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine hit two areas of Russian military personnel concentration and fuel and lubricant storage points of occupiers."

Details: Russian troops are conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Lyman fronts, and are trying to improve the tactical position on the Kupiansk front. Occupiers are concentrating their efforts on capturing the Donetsk Oblast within the administrative border, but are having no success.

In the course of the past 24 hours, Russia’s forces launched a missile attack and 19 airstrikes. They have also shelled civilian infrastructure 10 times using missile launcher rocket systems. 

There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Certain military units of the Armed forces of Belarus and Russia continue to carry out missions in Ukraine’s border areas, and no formation of Russian offensive groups has been detected.

At the same time, Russian troops are shelling positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian objects along the entire line of contact.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the areas around the settlements of Kucherivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Staritsia, Kolodiazne and Novomlynsk in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian fire. 

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces shelled the areas of the settlements of Pershotravneve and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka and Miasozharivka in Luhansk Oblast. 

On the Lyman front, Makiivka, Nevske, Kuzmyne, Chervopopivka and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Rozdolivka, Bakhmut, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Druzhba, Zalizne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast have been affected by Russian shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian troops attacked Avdiivka, Nevelske, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian forces shelled Dorozhnianka, Charivne, Mali Shcherbaky, and Kamianske areas in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with tanks and an entire spectrum of artillery.

On the Kherson front, occupiers continue shelling the settlements along the right bank of the Dnipro River. Kherson city has been hit by Russian missile launcher rocket systems once again.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
All News
Advertisement: