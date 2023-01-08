All Sections
Anti-aircraft gunners strike down Russian helicopter and UAV

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 8 January 2023, 16:28

On Sunday, 8 December, Ukrainian forces of Air Command Centre struck down a Russian helicopter and a drone on the eastern front; most likely they were a Ka-52 and an Orlan-10 respectively.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Today, on 8 January 2023, between 11:00 and 14:00, operators of the mobile S-300B1 anti-air missile system from the Air Command Centre destroyed an enemy helicopter and a drone on the eastern front; most likely they were a Ka-52 and an Orlan-10 UAV, the latter of which was trying to carry out reconnaissance of our positions."

Background: Earlier on 8 January, soldiers from Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed an enemy reconnaissance drone in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

