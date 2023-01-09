Camp for mobilised Russians burns down in Orenburg Oblast

A tent camp for mobilised Russians has burned down in Orenburg Oblast, Russia, five days after a similar incident took place in Cheremushki, Omsk Oblast.

Source: Russian independent media outlet 7x7 - Horizontal Russia

Quote: "A fire broke out in the [military] training unit in Nizhnyaya Pavlovka on the morning of 9 January. According to one of the mobilised soldiers, the fire engine on duty had apparently run out of pressure."

Details: The soldiers had to wait for the emergency services to arrive from the city. The mobilised men also said that drunken officers were probably responsible for the fire. Among other things, tents belonging to mobilised men from Samara Oblast were damaged.

The father of one of the mobilised men told 7x7 that his son was not inside at the time, as he was returning to the military unit after being on leave. But his family assumes that all the things they bought for him before and after his departure have been reduced to ashes.

The report concluded with a reminder that five days ago, a tent camp for mobilised Russians caught fire in Cheremushki, Omsk Oblast. According to the governor, it was a spark from a furnace that caused the fire.

