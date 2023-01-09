All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Number of fighter jets decreases and new fortifications are built at Engels airfield in Russia

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 9 January 2023, 19:13

The number of combat-ready aircraft at Russia’s Engels airfield has decreased significantly over the past month, and protective barriers have also appeared.

Source: investigative project Skhemy (Schemes), referring to Planet Labs satellite images from 7 January

Details: Satellite images show a decrease in the number of combat-ready bombers at Engels strategic aviation airfield. According to Skhemy, there are only six of them left: four Tu-95s and two Tu-160s. Compared to the pictures taken on 6 December 2022, there were about two dozen such aircraft.

Judging by satellite images, there is also a partially disassembled Tu-95, an IL-76 or IL-78 transport plane and a Tu-154 passenger plane at the airfield.

 

In addition, the satellite recorded protective barriers that appeared next to the runway in the eastern part of the airfield. Skhemy project, citing military experts, suggests that this could serve as protection against debris from a possible detonation of explosive devices.

 

Reference: The Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bombers are actively used by Russia to launch missiles over Ukraine.

Read also: Threat from the sky. What planes and helicopters does Russia use in war with Ukraine

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: 

  • On 5 December, the Engels and Dyagilyaevo airfields were attacked, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, by Soviet-made jet drones modified by Ukraine to carry explosives.
  • These attacks damaged at least a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber (Backfire-C) and a Tu-95MS "Bear" (Bear-H) bomber.
  • On 29 December, the UK Ministry of Defense suggested that one of the reasons Ukrainian drones were able to reach so deep into Russian airspace was that Moscow had moved a significant part of its air defence systems to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar

Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News