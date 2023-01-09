Kyiv Oblast Head checks its defence: "Lines are being fortified"

Oleksii Kuleba, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, went on a working visit to the defence positions of Kyiv Oblast.

Details: Kuleba states that lines are being fortified and positions are being strengthened in Kyiv Oblast. In particular, he checked how firing structures and dugouts were arranged.

Quote: "[We are – ed.] Constantly communicating and fruitfully cooperating with the military. We are fortifying the lines and providing soldiers with all they need, [such as – ed.] military equipment and special means. It is important for us to create comfortable conditions for our soldiers. The work is ongoing."

Why it is important: Lately, there’s more and more news about Russia transferring its military equipment and personnel to Belarus, which borders Kyiv Oblast.

