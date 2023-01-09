All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kyiv Oblast Head checks its defence: "Lines are being fortified"

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 9 January 2023, 20:05

Oleksii Kuleba, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, went on a working visit to the defence positions of Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Kuleba on Telegram

Details: Kuleba states that lines are being fortified and positions are being strengthened in Kyiv Oblast. In particular, he checked how firing structures and dugouts were arranged.

Quote: "[We are – ed.] Constantly communicating and fruitfully cooperating with the military. We are fortifying the lines and providing soldiers with all they need, [such as – ed.] military equipment and special means. It is important for us to create comfortable conditions for our soldiers. The work is ongoing."

Why it is important: Lately, there’s more and more news about Russia transferring its military equipment and personnel to Belarus, which borders Kyiv Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar

Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News