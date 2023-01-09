All Sections
Another trainload of military equipment and personnel arrives in Belarus from Russia

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 9 January 2023, 17:43

On 8 January, a trainload of Russian Armed Forces military equipment and personnel arrived in the Belarusian city of Baranavichy from Russia's Voronezh Oblast.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian monitoring group

Details: In total, the train had about 30 platform cars loaded with hardware, 2 freight cars containing ammunition and equipment, and 2 passenger cars carrying personnel - about 100 people.

According to Hajun, at least 8 Kamaz trucks, 6 MT-LB tractors and 2 1В15 artillery vehicles were observed among the equipment.

The train set off from the Zaitsevka railway station in Voronezh Oblast on 4 January. This station is located near the border of the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast.

Earlier: Another trainload of Russian soldiers (approximately 700-800 people) was moved to Belarus on the night of 6-7 January.

