All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Another trainload of military equipment and personnel arrives in Belarus from Russia

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 9 January 2023, 16:43
Another trainload of military equipment and personnel arrives in Belarus from Russia

On 8 January, a trainload of Russian Armed Forces military equipment and personnel arrived in the Belarusian city of Baranavichy from Russia's Voronezh Oblast.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian monitoring group

Details: In total, the train had about 30 platform cars loaded with hardware, 2 freight cars containing ammunition and equipment, and 2 passenger cars carrying personnel - about 100 people.

Advertisement:

According to Hajun, at least 8 Kamaz trucks, 6 MT-LB tractors and 2 1В15 artillery vehicles were observed among the equipment.

The train set off from the Zaitsevka railway station in Voronezh Oblast on 4 January. This station is located near the border of the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast.

Earlier: Another trainload of Russian soldiers (approximately 700-800 people) was moved to Belarus on the night of 6-7 January.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: