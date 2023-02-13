"Major offensive" near Vuhledar: 130 pieces of Russian armoured vehicles destroyed in just one week

Russian troops keep storming the Vuhledar front but suffer heavy losses, particularly in armoured vehicles. The Defence Forces of Ukraine destroyed 130 pieces of Russian vehicles last week alone.

Source: Colonel Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, spokesman for the joint press office of the Defence Forces of the Tavria front, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The Russian army lost quite a lot of armoured vehicles on the Vuhledar front within the two weeks of the so-called ‘major offensive’.

Last week alone, 130 pieces [of armoured vehicles] were destroyed, including 36 tanks. This is a battalion."

Details: Regarding the previously posted photos and videos of the destruction of a column of military equipment in this area, Dmytrashkivskyi explained that there were days when Russian forces had been losing 15 to 20 pieces of equipment.

photo: social media

Separately, he praised the work of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery units, which carry out powerful attacks on the invaders' positions every day.

Last week, a unit of Pion self-propelled artillery was put out of action, with one piece completely destroyed and four beyond repair.

Russian invaders are suffering significant losses. The 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet has been almost completely destroyed.

Its survivors have rioted, in part because of bullying and extortion. In particular, money is being collected from Russian soldiers to "help their fallen comrades", although it is worth noting that most of those killed are simply left on the battlefield, the colonel emphasised.

At the same time, as Dmytrashkivskyi states, Ukrazaliznytsia [Ukrainian Railways] has allocated 20 refrigerated trucks to deliver the bodies of the dead occupiers to the border with Russia.

According to Dmytrashkivskyi, Russian invaders use the so-called "Zhukov’s tactic" near Vuhledar, i.e., attacking in waves, when a platoon of up to 30 people, with the support of armoured vehicles, is sent forward in a head-on attack through open terrain and, consequently, are killed.

The colonel also noted that a large number of Russian soldiers had surrendered into Ukrainian captivity: in particular, Wagnerites and marines of the 40th and 155th Brigades of Russia.

As the prisoners of war say, the training and preparedness of the personnel were not taken into account when manning these units. For example, the 155th Marine Brigade consists of ordinary sailors. There are also many AIDS-infected people and drug addicts among the Wagnerites.

