Kadyrov claims he can "take Kyiv" by Putin’s order and shows pistol "for Zelenskyy"

Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic [Federal Subject of Russia], has said that Russian troops could reach Kyiv and take it if ordered by the Russian president.

In March 2022, Kadyrov even posted a video, allegedly from near Kyiv, in which he threatened to "take" the Ukrainian capital but also allegedly waited for an order. Russian invaders were driven out of Kyiv Oblast two weeks after these claims.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, citing Kadyrov’s interview with Russian-controlled Rossiya 1 TV Channel; Kadyrov on Telegram

Quote: "We have a force capable of reaching and taking Kyiv. Today, if there is an order from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief [Putin], our units of the Ministry of Defence, the National Guard, the police, it doesn't matter, even non-departmental, all units, every single one of them, are ready. And then – as the president decides."

Details: In addition, Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram that he was even ready to "take America," but again, if Putin ordered it.

Quote from Kadyrov: "If there is an order from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, we are ready to march on America, leaving Moldova far behind. And any such order is not discussed, but executed. We have all the necessary forces, assets, and equipment to implement it."

Details: He also spoke about a "trophy pistol" that he allegedly keeps especially for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy so that he could shoot himself like Adolf Hitler.

Kadyrov even brought it up in an interview. It took him a long time to unbuckle the holster, but he finally pulled out the gun and showed it to Russian propagandist Olga Skabeeva. Kadyrov said that he allegedly always keeps it loaded.

The head of Chechnya also said that he was ready to negotiate with Zelenskyy "one-on-one and would force him to do what was necessary" because "he is a psychologist".

Quote from Kadyrov: "I believe that Zelensky is a terrorist, a village satanist and a fascist. And I think it's wrong to negotiate with him. If I were sent to him one-on-one, then we could negotiate. But I would quickly convince him. I would quickly sign all the documents that are necessary. I wouldn't say anything, and I would force him to do what was necessary. I am a psychologist. I understand people very well, and I can manipulate them."

