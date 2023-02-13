All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia doesn't have enough forces to invade Ukraine from Transnistria – NATO Deputy Head

Monday, 13 February 2023, 20:43

Russia does not have enough resources to attack Ukraine from the territory of Transnistria [an unrecognised breakaway state that is internationally recognised as a part of Moldova – ed.] at the moment.

Source: Mircea Geoană, Deputy Secretary General of NATO, at a panel discussion dedicated to the beginning of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), as reported by European Pravda

"Today, Russia does not have forces to get to Transnistria and to encircle Ukraine from the back, which is still the plan; then to take [the Ukrainian city of – ed.] Odesa, and then to have a territorial land corridor to the Western Transnistria. We don’t see Russia having enough forces to be doing that," Geoană stated.

Advertisement:

Herewith, he admitted that Russia is trying to undermine democracy in Moldova.

"But what they are trying to do is to discourage the pro-Western direction of the Republic of Moldova. They try to work on the divisions that do exist in the population of that country. They are trying to undermine Maia Sandu’s superb leadership," Geoană explained.

He added that Russia has "not the capacity nor the intention to start waging a war against NATO".

"They [Russians – ed.] have enough trouble in Ukraine, and we have to help Ukraine, giving them even more trouble. What I’m saying is, we also [should be – ed.] very cautious in avoiding the risk of escalation," the deputy NATO Secretary General stressed.

Background: On 13 February, Maia Sandu, President of Moldova, confirmed that the Ukrainian side provided Moldova with the plans of the Kremlin to destabilise the situation in Moldova and revealed that forceful actions involving saboteurs from outside the country, from Russia, Belarus, and the Balkans, were being prepared.

At the EU Summit on 9 February, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, stated that the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine intercepted plans of the Kremlin to take over Moldova, and the Ukrainian leader immediately handed all information over to Maia Sandu.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: