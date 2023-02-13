All Sections
Russia doesn't have enough forces to invade Ukraine from Transnistria – NATO Deputy Head

Monday, 13 February 2023, 21:43

Russia does not have enough resources to attack Ukraine from the territory of Transnistria [an unrecognised breakaway state that is internationally recognised as a part of Moldova – ed.] at the moment.

Source: Mircea Geoană, Deputy Secretary General of NATO, at a panel discussion dedicated to the beginning of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), as reported by European Pravda

"Today, Russia does not have forces to get to Transnistria and to encircle Ukraine from the back, which is still the plan; then to take [the Ukrainian city of – ed.] Odesa, and then to have a territorial land corridor to the Western Transnistria. We don’t see Russia having enough forces to be doing that," Geoană stated.

Herewith, he admitted that Russia is trying to undermine democracy in Moldova.

"But what they are trying to do is to discourage the pro-Western direction of the Republic of Moldova. They try to work on the divisions that do exist in the population of that country. They are trying to undermine Maia Sandu’s superb leadership," Geoană explained.

He added that Russia has "not the capacity nor the intention to start waging a war against NATO".

"They [Russians – ed.] have enough trouble in Ukraine, and we have to help Ukraine, giving them even more trouble. What I’m saying is, we also [should be – ed.] very cautious in avoiding the risk of escalation," the deputy NATO Secretary General stressed.

Background: On 13 February, Maia Sandu, President of Moldova, confirmed that the Ukrainian side provided Moldova with the plans of the Kremlin to destabilise the situation in Moldova and revealed that forceful actions involving saboteurs from outside the country, from Russia, Belarus, and the Balkans, were being prepared.

At the EU Summit on 9 February, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, stated that the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine intercepted plans of the Kremlin to take over Moldova, and the Ukrainian leader immediately handed all information over to Maia Sandu.

