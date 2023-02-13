All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: attention to armament supply and stamina

Monday, 13 February 2023, 21:55
Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: attention to armament supply and stamina
Volodymyr Zelensky, OP

On 13 February Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, held another Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting where he heard the reports by the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commanders of the fronts and heads of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening address on 13 February

Quote: "Today was a very busy day both in terms of internal agenda, above all that of defence and security, and of external one.

Advertisement:

I held the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting. Heard reports by the front commanders, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, heads of the Defence Intelligence. The defence of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, of the South of our country, and of the city of Odesa and Odesa Oblast were discussed. The centre of attention is, as per usual, the supply of armament, shells and everything else which enhances the strength and stamina of our troops."

Details: Zelenskyy also reported that today, the newly appointed head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, and the new Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, were introduced.

The President is convinced that they both "are in their place, where they can make themselves useful for the state".

Zelenskyy added that Klymenko and Maliuk have shown "significant results in protecting their state, and they will surely have even bigger achievements in their new positions".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: