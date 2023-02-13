Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: attention to armament supply and stamina

On 13 February Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, held another Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting where he heard the reports by the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commanders of the fronts and heads of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening address on 13 February

Quote: "Today was a very busy day both in terms of internal agenda, above all that of defence and security, and of external one.

I held the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting. Heard reports by the front commanders, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, heads of the Defence Intelligence. The defence of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, of the South of our country, and of the city of Odesa and Odesa Oblast were discussed. The centre of attention is, as per usual, the supply of armament, shells and everything else which enhances the strength and stamina of our troops."

Details: Zelenskyy also reported that today, the newly appointed head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, and the new Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, were introduced.

The President is convinced that they both "are in their place, where they can make themselves useful for the state".

Zelenskyy added that Klymenko and Maliuk have shown "significant results in protecting their state, and they will surely have even bigger achievements in their new positions".

