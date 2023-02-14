Belgrad demands Moldova to proof that "Kremlin plan" wanted to use saboteurs from Serbia

Serbia denies that Serbian citizens were involved in preparing military actions aimed at destabilising Moldova up to the overthrow of power, as stated by the President of Moldova based on data transmitted by the Ukrainian special services.

According to "European Pravda", this statement was made by Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić.

"We demand that the Moldovan side immediately provide all the information available to them because we have not yet received such messages from Moldova," Dačić said.

He added that Serbia cannot but react to this, because the appearance of such information harms the country's reputation, and the participation of Serbian citizens in armed conflicts abroad implies criminal liability.

"I have ordered our accredited ambassador in Chișinău to immediately request clarification of the statements of the president of Moldova in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, as well as to urgently provide us with all information about people suspected of complicity in these violent actions," Ivica Dačić stressed.

Background: At the EU summit in Brussels, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukrainian intelligence intercepted Kremlin plans to take control of Moldova, and that after that, the Ukrainian leader immediately passed on all of this intelligence to his counterpart, President Maia Sandu.

On 13 February, Sandu came out with a special briefing, where she revealed the details provided by Ukraine – the Kremlin allegedly prepared military actions involving saboteurs with military training from outside the country; from Russia, Belarus, as well as Serbia and Montenegro.

Read more: Saboteurs in civilian clothes and hostages: Sandu reveals Russian plan uncovered by Ukraine

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!