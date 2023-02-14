All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Belgrad demands Moldova to proof that "Kremlin plan" wanted to use saboteurs from Serbia

Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 08:28

Serbia denies that Serbian citizens were involved in  preparing military actions aimed at destabilising Moldova up to the overthrow of power, as stated by the President of  Moldova  based on data transmitted by the Ukrainian special services.

According to "European Pravda", this statement was made by Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić. 

"We demand that the Moldovan side immediately provide all the information available to them because we have not yet received such messages from Moldova," Dačić said.

He added that Serbia cannot but react to this, because the appearance of such information harms the country's reputation, and the participation of Serbian citizens in armed conflicts abroad implies criminal liability. 

"I have ordered our accredited ambassador in Chișinău to immediately request clarification of the statements of the president of Moldova in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, as well as to urgently provide us with all information about people suspected of complicity in these violent actions," Ivica Dačić stressed. 

Background: At the EU summit in Brussels, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukrainian intelligence intercepted  Kremlin plans to take control of Moldova, and that  after that, the Ukrainian leader immediately passed on all of this intelligence  to his counterpart, President Maia Sandu.

On 13 February, Sandu came out with a special briefing, where she revealed the details provided by Ukraine – the Kremlin allegedly prepared military actions involving saboteurs with military training from outside the country; from Russia, Belarus, as well as Serbia and Montenegro. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Read more: Saboteurs in civilian clothes and hostages: Sandu reveals Russian plan uncovered by Ukraine

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News