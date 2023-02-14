Air-raid siren lasts for almost two hours throughout Ukraine

On 14 February, air-raid sirens sounded throughout Ukraine.

Source: alarms map, Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet] on Telegram

Details: At 9:10 a.m., sirens began to sound in Kyiv, and within a few minutes they spread to the entire territory of the country.

An alarm indicates the threat of missile strikes and air strikes. You need to go to the shelter NOW.

The Belaruski Hajun reported that a long-range radar tracking aircraft, an escort fighter and a Mig-31K fighter that can carry Kinzhal hypersonic missiles took off from the Machulishchi airfield in Belarus.

Update: Air-raid all-crear began to be issued from 10:57.

The Belaruski Hajun has reported that a Russian MiG-31K combat aircraft has landed in Belarus.

