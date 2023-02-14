All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid siren lasts for almost two hours throughout Ukraine

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 14 February 2023, 10:00
Air-raid siren lasts for almost two hours throughout Ukraine

On 14 February,  air-raid sirens sounded  throughout Ukraine.

Source: alarms map, Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet] on Telegram   

Details: At 9:10 a.m., sirens began to sound in Kyiv, and within a few minutes they spread to the entire territory of the country.

Advertisement:

An alarm indicates the threat of missile strikes and air strikes. You need to go to the shelter NOW. 

The Belaruski Hajun reported that a long-range radar tracking aircraft, an escort fighter and a Mig-31K fighter that can carry Kinzhal hypersonic missiles took off from the Machulishchi airfield in Belarus. 

Update: Air-raid all-crear began to be issued from 10:57. 

The Belaruski Hajun has reported that a Russian MiG-31K combat aircraft has landed in Belarus.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: