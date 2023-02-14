Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy three ammunition storages, Russia drops gas grenades – General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Russian ammunition storages during the day; in Donetsk Oblast, the Russians dropped gas grenades from an UAV on positions of the Ukrainian troops.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The Air Forces of Ukraine launched eight attacks on the areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the occupiers, and units of missile and artillery struck an area of concentration of manpower, three ammunition storages and two electronic warfare stations of the occupiers.

Russians are actively using aircrafts. During the day, the Russian occupiers launched two missile attacks on the civilian infrastructure of the cities of Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast. There are injured civilians. A palace of arts, in which a humanitarian aid point was situated, was damaged. A building of a medical institution was also damaged.

Apart from this, Russians launched over 25 attacks, using multiple launch rocket systems, particularly on the civilian facilities of the cities of Kherson, Ochakiv and Beryslav. Russian shells damaged private houses and apartment blocks; people were injured.

Despite significant losses, Russians so far do not give up the objective to reach administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts. They continue to concentrate main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna fronts there were no signs of the formation of offensive groupings. Russians do not cease mortar and artillery attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces as well as on the settlements located along the collision line. The settlements of Yanzhulivka in Chernihiv Oblast, Tovstodubove, Bilokopytove, Vovkivka, Volfyne and Basivka in Sumy Oblast, Veterynarne, Baranivka, Strilecha, Krasne, Ternova, Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhunivka, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Kupiansk and Ridkodub in Kharkiv Oblast came under attack.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the occupiers launched tank, mortar and artillery attacks on more than 15 settlements including Berestove, Vyshneve and Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast, Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Pishchane, Dibrova, Serebrianske Lisnytstvo, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Fedorivka in Donetsk Oblast. Russians also launched aircraft attacks near the settlements of Berestove, Zhytlivka and Verkhniokamianske.

On the Bakhmut front, more than 20 settlements were under artillery attacks, among them Bilohorivka, Vesele, Paraskoviivka, Zaliznianske, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Zalizne, Niu-York in Donetsk Oblast. Airstrikes occurred near settlements of Bakhmut, Ivanivske and Kurdiumivka.

On the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, 22 settlements were struck with tank, mortar and artillery attacks, particularly Avdiivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Heorhiivka, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka and Neskuchne in Donetsk Oblast. Russians also launched aircraft attacks near Avdiivka and Vuhledar. The occupiers also dropped K-51, non-lethal gas grenades on the positions of the Ukrainian troops near Vodyane from UAVs.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russians launched attacks on over 20 settlements, including Olhivske, Malynivka, Staroukrainka, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The occupiers also delivered aircraft attacks near Malynivka and Novodanylivka.

On the Kherson front, the city of Kherson and its outskirts were under Russian artillery attacks, as well as 25 more settlements, including Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Inhulets, Antonivka, Zymivnyk, Bilozerka, Dniprovske and Veletenske in Kherson Oblast.

With the aim of compensating significant military losses of Russians, up to two brigades of soldiers of the Russian occupying forces, composed of mobilised soldiers and volunteers, are undergoing training at the Kadamovskii firing range in Russia. Most of the Russian military are undergoing a three-week training course. Separate groups are undergoing a two-week course.

It results in low-level combat efficiency. Since the beginning of this year, no training of Wagner Group fighters has taken place at the firing range. The instructors of the training centre are only working in the areas of intense combat action.

