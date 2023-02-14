All Sections
Occupiers attack medical institution in Kherson twice on Tuesday

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 14 February 2023, 20:51

The Russian occupiers launched attacks on a medical institution in the city of Kherson twice on Tuesday, 14 February.

Source: the Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The doctors and patients barely came to their senses after the morning Russian attack, and Russians launched the second artillery attack on the medical institution a few hours ago."

Details: The roof of one of the buildings of the hospital was damaged in the attack; windows were broken by blast waves and shell fragments. During the attack,26 patients and 7 medical staff members were at the hospital. Nobody was injured.

On 14 February in the afternoon, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that in the morning, the Russian forces launched attacks on a medical institution in the city of Kherson. 

