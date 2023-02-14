All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupiers attack medical institution in Kherson twice on Tuesday

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 14 February 2023, 19:51
Occupiers attack medical institution in Kherson twice on Tuesday

The Russian occupiers launched attacks on a medical institution in the city of Kherson twice on Tuesday, 14 February.

Source: the Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The doctors and patients barely came to their senses after the morning Russian attack, and Russians launched the second artillery attack on the medical institution a few hours ago."

Advertisement:

Details: The roof of one of the buildings of the hospital was damaged in the attack; windows were broken by blast waves and shell fragments. During the attack,26 patients and 7 medical staff members were at the hospital. Nobody was injured.

On 14 February in the afternoon, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that in the morning, the Russian forces launched attacks on a medical institution in the city of Kherson. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: