Kadyrov's assistant tells Chechnya head about being "poisoned" by Ukrainians

Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 23:26
Kadyrov's assistant tells Chechnya head about being poisoned by Ukrainians

Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of Chechnya, is continuing to spread the topic of the "poisoning" of his assistant Apti Alaudinov, who is fighting against Ukraine in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Kadyrov on Telegram

Details: On 13 February, Ramzan Kadyrov stated that a few days before that, "enemies" had poisoned Apti Alaudinov, his assistant, commander of the Akhmat special forces and "deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the LPR People's Militia" [LPR is the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic – ed.]. 

On 14 February, the head of Chechnya published a video of a conversation in which Alaudinov described the details of the "assassination attempt".

According to Alaudinov, on 8 February, his nephew informed him that a courier had arrived with a package.

The commander of Akhmat advised him not to take the package, because he had "some gut feeling", and to ask the field worker to open the package, but the guys opened the envelope themselves.

"It so happens that the guys are young, they don't know these things. They took this envelope, brought it in, opened it and gave it to me. I just started reading the paper from there, and immediately I caught a whiff of a pungent smell," said Alaudinov.

Both men who inhaled the "pungent smell" washed their hands and rinsed their noses, and hid the letter in a bag, but in an hour and a half, according to Alaudinov, "the effect began", and they were taken to hospital, where they "were on a drip for four hours".

The results of the analyses are not yet available, but Alaudinov claims that they "got out of the situation well", and now the "cleansing of the body continues".

Apti Alaudinov allegedly contacted the hospital again, but radiated cheerfulness and optimism.

Kadyrov said that he thought that in today's world "real men only fight in war" and do not poison their enemy, and that "we will take revenge a thousand times over" for the "pettiness" of which he accuses the "Nazis" [Russian occupying forces call Ukrainian soldiers who defend their land "Nazis" – ed.].

Reference: The Akhmat special rapid response unit as part of the Russian Guard is stationed in Chechnya. The special unit is named after Akhmat Kadyrov, the first president of the Chechen Republic within the Russian Federation.

