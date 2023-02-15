Russians attack 3 districts in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces attacked three hromadas in Sumy Oblast during the day on 14 February 2023 [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. There were about 34 strikes detected.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Russian troops used mortars to fire on Yunakivka hromada; there were four strikes. The occupiers also dropped two explosives from drones on the hromada.

The invaders attacked Bilopillia hromada with grenade launchers. There were 28 strikes and 6 rounds of machine-gun fire.

Russian forces deployed mortars to hit Seredyna-Buda hromada, causing two strikes.

There were no casualties in any of the cases.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!