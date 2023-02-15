All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian citizen sentenced to 16 years in Russian prison for alleged espionage

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 15 February 2023, 10:47
Ukrainian citizen sentenced to 16 years in Russian prison for alleged espionage

A Russian court has found a citizen of Ukraine guilty of alleged espionage and sentenced him to 16 years in a high-security prison.

Source: Interfax, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, referencing the press service of the judicial department of Tula Oblast of the Russian Federation

Details: According to court documents, the Ukrainian citizen had allegedly collected intelligence in Tula between January 2020 and August 2021 in order to pass intelligence constituting a state secret to a foreign state.

Advertisement:

Interfax does not name the Ukrainian citizen.

Interfax reports that the FSB detained him in August 2021. The court started hearings of the criminal case last November. Meetings were held behind closed doors.

The convicted person will remain in custody until the verdict becomes final.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: