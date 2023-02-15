All Sections
Ukrainian citizen sentenced to 16 years in Russian prison for alleged espionage

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 15 February 2023, 11:47

A Russian court has found a citizen of Ukraine guilty of alleged espionage and sentenced him to 16 years in a high-security prison.

Source: Interfax, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, referencing the press service of the judicial department of Tula Oblast of the Russian Federation

Details: According to court documents, the Ukrainian citizen had allegedly collected intelligence in Tula between January 2020 and August 2021 in order to pass intelligence constituting a state secret to a foreign state.

Interfax does not name the Ukrainian citizen.

Interfax reports that the FSB detained him in August 2021. The court started hearings of the criminal case last November. Meetings were held behind closed doors.

The convicted person will remain in custody until the verdict becomes final.

