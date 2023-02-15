20 trucks with wounded Russians brought to Starobilsk on Saturday – General Staff report

On Saturday, 11 February, about 20 trucks with wounded invaders were brought to the surgery at the Starobilsk hospital, where the Russian occupiers in Luhansk Oblast set up a military hospital.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 15 February



Quote: "On the premises of the surgical building of the local hospital, the occupiers set up a military hospital to treat seriously wounded Russian soldiers in Starobilsk, Luhansk Oblast. The surgical building is completely closed to civilians.

As of 11 February, about 20 military trucks with wounded Russians arrived."

Details: On 15 February, Ukraine’s Air Force delivered 11 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment, as well as five strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

At the same time, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter on the eastern front.

Over the past day, units of Rocket Forces and Artillery targeted a Russian command post, three clusters of Russian manpower and two ammunition dumps over the day.



Meanwhile, despite significant losses, Russia has not abandoned its intentions to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and continues to focus its main efforts on offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk fronts.

Over the day, the Russian army delivered 17 airstrikes.

In addition, the invaders carried out 28 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems on the civilian infrastructure in Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast and Kherson Oblast. Civilians have been reported killed and injured; a residential multi-storey building has been almost destroyed; and a hospital in Beryslav was attacked again.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, no offensive groups of the Russians were detected. Certain units of the Belarusian and Russian armed forces continue to perform missions in the areas bordering Ukraine. Russian troops continue to conduct combat training at training grounds in Belarus.

At the same time, the Russians continue mortar and artillery attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements near the contact line.

The settlements of Yanzhulivka in Chernihiv Oblast and Rozhkovychi, Tovstodubove, Bilokopytove, Vovkivka, Volfyne and Basivka in Sumy Oblast, Hraniv, Krasne, Vovchansk, Zemlianky, Rublene, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna and Kreidianka in Kharkiv Oblast, came under Russian fire. The invaders struck Naumivka in Sumy Oblast, Hraniv and Udy in Kharkiv Oblast with army aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the territory of more than 15 settlements came under tank, mortar and artillery fire, including Krokhmalne and Cherneshchyna in Kharkiv Oblast; Novoiehorivka, Makiivka, Stelmakhivka, Nevske and Chervonopopivka in Luhansk Oblast; and Terny, Novoselivka, Spirne, Rozdolivka and Stepove in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the territory of more than 15 settlements came under Russian artillery attack, including Mykolaivka, Vasiukivka, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Stupochky, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba and Maiorsk.

On the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, the Russian deployed tanks, mortars and artillery to fire on 14 settlements, in particular on Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Mykilske, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast.



On the Zaporizhzhia front, more than 15 settlements came under Russian fire, including Temyrivka, Malynivka, Chervone, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv and Zaporizke in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the city of Kherson and the areas of more than 10 settlements came under Russian artillery fire, including Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Lvove, Tiahynka and Berehove in Kherson Oblast and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

