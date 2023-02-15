All Sections
Russia hits Pokrovsk with missiles, number of injured grows to 12

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 15 February 2023, 13:30

Russian forces carried out a missile attack on the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on 15 February that damaged an apartment building. There are people injured, and a search-and-rescue operation is ongoing. 

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians have hit Pokrovsk, damaged an apartment building and wounded at least two civilians. 

As per the information available, the enemy used missiles again. Search-and-rescue workers have managed to save two people from the destroyed building entryway."

Details: As can be seen in the photos, the top floors of the building were damaged. Kyrylenko has reported that the search-andrescue operation is ongoing. 

Updated at 13:30: Pavlo Kyrylenko has reported that 12 civilians were injured as of 13:00 and at least two more people are still under the rubble. 

The centre for assisting the injured is deployed in the city. Kyrylenko has said that residents whose apartments were damaged in the attack will be provided with temporary places to live, clothes, food and all essentials. Besides, there is also psychological and medical aid that is provided to those who need it. 

Kyrylenko has clarified that Russian forces attacked the Soniachnyi district of the city approximately at 10:00. They used the Smerch multiple-launch rocket system for the attack. 

 
 

Subjects: Donetsk region
