Defenders shoot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter in the east

Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian Ka-52 alligator helicopter in the east of the country on 15 February.

Source: Press service of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Quote: "On the eastern front, the defenders of Ukraine have destroyed a Russian Ka-52 attack and reconnaissance helicopter."

Background:

The last time Ukrainian fighters shot down an alligator helicopter was at the end of January this year. It was reported that three Ka-52 helicopters were destroyed overnight.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!