Putin's ex-wife urgently sells apartments in Spain, fearing of EU sanctions

European PravdaWednesday, 15 February 2023, 21:39

The ex-wife of the President of the Russian Federation, Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, together with her new husband, Artur Ocheretny, are selling their estates in Spain due to fears of EU sanctions.

The Spanish publication El Mundo writes about it, as European Pravda reports.

The Ocheretny family are urgently selling two apartments in the Lomas del Rey residential complex, located in the resort town of Marbella in southern Spain. The cost of its property is 2.2 million euros.

According to the publication, the reason for the sale is the fear of falling under the European Union’s sanctions. Putin's ex-wife is already on Great Britain’s sanctions list.

Lyudmila divorced Putin in 2013, but there are suspicions that the Russian president continues to finance his ex-wife.

Their estates in Spain were purchased by Ocheretny in 2011 and 2014, shortly before his marriage to Lyudmila, and registered in his name. These are two apartments with an area of 229 and 405 square metres. To pay for the purchase, Ocheretny received a mortgage loan from one of the Spanish banks.

Spanish media outlets note that the purchase of Spanish real estate worth more than 500,000 euros gives foreigners the right to obtain a residence permit in Spain, initially temporary – for a year, and then permanent.

