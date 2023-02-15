All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin's ex-wife urgently sells apartments in Spain, fearing of EU sanctions

European PravdaWednesday, 15 February 2023, 22:39

The ex-wife of the President of the Russian Federation, Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, together with her new husband, Artur Ocheretny, are selling their estates in Spain due to fears of EU sanctions.

The Spanish publication El Mundo writes about it, as European Pravda reports.

The Ocheretny family are urgently selling two apartments in the Lomas del Rey residential complex, located in the resort town of Marbella in southern Spain. The cost of its property is 2.2 million euros.

According to the publication, the reason for the sale is the fear of falling under the European Union’s sanctions. Putin's ex-wife is already on Great Britain’s sanctions list.

Lyudmila divorced Putin in 2013, but there are suspicions that the Russian president continues to finance his ex-wife.

Their estates in Spain were purchased by Ocheretny in 2011 and 2014, shortly before his marriage to Lyudmila, and registered in his name. These are two apartments with an area of 229 and 405 square metres. To pay for the purchase, Ocheretny received a mortgage loan from one of the Spanish banks.

Spanish media outlets note that the purchase of Spanish real estate worth more than 500,000 euros gives foreigners the right to obtain a residence permit in Spain, initially temporary – for a year, and then permanent.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News