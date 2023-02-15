Spring must give us feeling that Ukraine is moving towards victory – Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian authorities and army must do everything within their power to make Ukraine’s movement towards victory in the war with Russia evident this spring.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, in an evening address on 15 February

Quote: "This day was preparatory in terms of a longer perspective: defence and economic issues were discussed with an eye to the spring.

This spring must make it evident that Ukraine is moving towards victory. It is about training our Defence Forces, supplying armament for our state and holding the strategic initiative in the war. We must prevent any attempts by Russia to seize the initiative. I am sure we will do this.

Russia is already losing so many people and resources that soon it will be hard to find, say, a marine all throughout Russia. Our other task is to weaken their desire to hold the besieged Ukrainian territories. Liberation of our land is the goal we are working to achieve every day."

Details: The president reported that he held an economic meeting dedicated to the preparation for spring on Wednesday and discussed many issues.

Zelenskyy has expressed his gratitude to Ukrainian warriors who give Ukraine a chance to prepare "next defensive steps" by being brave and courageous at the front.

In particular, the President has thanked the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa and the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss" for defending Donetsk Oblast; the 25th Separate Air Assault Sicheslav Brigade, the 81st Separate Air Assault Brigade and the 95th Air Assault Brigade for defending Luhansk Oblast.

