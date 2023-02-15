Zelenskyy: We are doing everything to start EU membership negotiations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that Ukraine is preparing for important international events set to be held on 16-17 February, and the government is trying to bring the beginning of the negotiations on Ukraine’s EU membership closer.

Source: Zelenskyy, in an evening address on 15 February

Quote: "Today we had a day that can be called preparatory. Preparatory for international events that will take place tomorrow and the day after. These days. As always, Ukraine's position must be heard. Hence, we are preparing our position so that it is guaranteed to be heard."

Advertisement:

"[…] Of course, we also had a very meaningful conversation today about European integration. We are doing everything to prepare for the start of negotiations on EU membership.In particular, this was discussed during the visit of the Prime Minister of Sweden."

Details: Zelenskyy reminded the public that it is Sweden that holds the EU Presidency at the moment.

"And we have both the necessary leadership and the necessary will to start membership negotiations this year. Ukraine feels the support of its partners in this, and I am grateful for it." the President added.

He stressed that he discussed further military aid with the Prime Minister of Sweden, including the supply of armaments and Archer artillery systems for Ukraine. The Archer is one of the world's best artillery systems and is bound to help the Ukrainian troops.

Zelenskyy also talked with Ilham Aliyev, the President of Azerbaijan on Wednesday. The Ukrainian leader thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart for his sincere desire for peace in Ukraine, for humanitarian support and "his wise view on the protection of international law."

"We agreed to cooperate in global institutions," Zelenskyy summed up.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!