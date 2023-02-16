All Sections
Slovak parliament recognises Russian regime as terrorist and Russia as terrorism sponsor

Thursday, 16 February 2023, 14:11

The National Council of the Slovak Republic has once again condemned Russian aggression in Ukraine and expressed its support for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Source: the Aktuality news outlet, reported by European Pravda

Details: Slovak members of parliament have condemned Russia’s full-scale attacks on civilians, civilian facilities and crucial energy infrastructure in their resolution, approved on Thursday, 16 February 2023. 

The resolution has also called the current Russian regime a terrorist one and Russia itself – a state-sponsor of terrorism. 

The MPs have also condemned direct and indirect Russia's threats to use nuclear weapons. The resolution expresses non-recognition of sham referendums in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts of Ukraine, highlighting that these territories are still part of Ukraine.

The Parliament has also expressed its support by contributing to the creation of a special tribunal for prosecution of crimes of aggression and supporting prosecution of crimes against humanity and war crimes.

At the same time, the document condemns a hybrid war that Russia is conducting in Slovakia as well. The resolution calls on law enforcement bodies, intelligence services and other relevant agencies not to underestimate the threat and take efficient measures against it in order to ensure the security and democracy in Slovakia.

A total of 78 MPs voted for the resolution, that is the majority of the OĽaNO faction and the entire SaS faction. Some MPs from the We Are Family faction have refrained from the vote. All of 12 MPs were against, 7 did not vote at all and 23 refrained in total. 

Background:

The European Parliament has approved a resolution, marking one year of Russia’s war against Ukraine, in which it condemns Moscow's aggression and calls for serious consideration to be given to delivering Western fighter jets and helicopters. 

