Civilians injured and facility ablaze due to Russian strike on Kharkiv – photo

Russian forces struck civilian infrastructure in the city of Kharkiv on the afternoon of 4 May. Six civilians sustained injuries in the attack.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Ukraine’s Air Force

all photos: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote: "The invaders have once again attacked the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv.

Early reports indicate casualties. Details are being investigated."

Details: At 16:23, Ukraine's Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad oblasts.

At 16:21, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported an explosion in the city.

Later, the official noted that the strike caused a strong fire at a production facility in Kharkiv's Industrialnyi district and added that information about the casualties was being gathered.

Updated: Syniehubov reported three casualties in the strike, while Terekhov indicated four.

At 17:45, Syniehubov said that another woman was hospitalised. The number of casualties thus rose to five.

At 19:17, Syniehubov said that six civilians were injured in the Russian attack on a civilian industrial facility in Kharkiv’s Industrialnyi (Industrial) district.

There are four women (aged 39, 36, 21 and 18) and two men (both aged 21) among the casualties. All six worked at the facility and sustained blast injuries.

Several outbuildings next to a private house caught fire near the industrial facility.

