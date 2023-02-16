All Sections
3 people killed and 7 injured in attacks on Kherson Oblast

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 16 February 2023, 18:43

Three people have been killed and seven others injured as a result of the Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on 16 February.

Source: Yurii Sobolevskyi, First Deputy Head of the Kherson Oblast Council

Quote: "It is a difficult day for Kherson Oblast. Three people have been killed as a result of Russian attacks, and seven more have been injured."

