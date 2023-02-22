All Sections
Attacks on Sumy Oblast: almost 80 strikes over last day

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 22 February 2023, 00:55

Over the course of 21 February 2023, Russian forces attacked 5 hromadas in Sumy Oblast, with 78 strikes [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: As a result of five mortar strikes on the village of Hraboske, Krasnopillia hromada, one private house and one outbuilding were damaged.

Later the same day, there were other attacks on the hromada – seven strikes from a mortar and one from an artillery unit. This time, there were no consequences. 

The occupiers dropped 17 bombs on the territory of Bilopillia hromada and deployed self-propelled artillery units to carry out the attacks, with 5 strikes. 

There was a mortar attack in Nova Sloboda hromada, causing 25 strikes. 

Russian troops shelled Vorozhba hromada with a self-propelled artillery unit, resulting in 12 strikes. 

The invaders dropped six mine bombs on premises in Esman hromada. 

