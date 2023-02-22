All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US to send guided bombs with range over 70 km to Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 22 February 2023, 05:29
US to send guided bombs with range over 70 km to Ukraine

The US is providing Ukraine with long-range GPS-guided bombs that are capable of hitting targets 72 kilometres away.

Source: Bloomberg citing industry officials 

Details: The Pentagon has not formally acknowledged that it is sending the modified version of Boeing’s Joint Direct Attack Munition, saying only it would send "precision aerial munitions" as part of a US$1.85 billion package announced on 21 December

Advertisement:

But two people familiar with the matter confirmed the weapon is the Extended-Range Jdam, known as the Jdam-ER. Those bombs are capable of hitting targets 72 kilometres (45 miles) away. Boeing is the producing company. 

Boeing on 20 January received a US$40.5 million order from the US Air Force under an existing Jdam contract. 

Background: The US Department of Defense announced the allocation of a US$460 million military aid package for Ukraine on 20 February.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: