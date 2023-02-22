All Sections
US to send guided bombs with range over 70 km to Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 22 February 2023, 06:29

The US is providing Ukraine with long-range GPS-guided bombs that are capable of hitting targets 72 kilometres away.

Source: Bloomberg citing industry officials 

Details: The Pentagon has not formally acknowledged that it is sending the modified version of Boeing’s Joint Direct Attack Munition, saying only it would send "precision aerial munitions" as part of a US$1.85 billion package announced on 21 December

But two people familiar with the matter confirmed the weapon is the Extended-Range Jdam, known as the Jdam-ER. Those bombs are capable of hitting targets 72 kilometres (45 miles) away. Boeing is the producing company. 

Boeing on 20 January received a US$40.5 million order from the US Air Force under an existing Jdam contract. 

Background: The US Department of Defense announced the allocation of a US$460 million military aid package for Ukraine on 20 February.

