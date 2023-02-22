Defence Forces repel Russian attacks in areas of 7 settlements – General Staff report

All Sections
Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 22 February 2023, 05:55
The Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks in the areas of seven settlements on 21 February.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 22 February 

Quote: "The enemy carried out 59 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems yesterday. As a result of the сriminal action of the Russian occupiers, residential houses of civilians were destroyed and damaged. There were casualties – civilians were killed and wounded. 

There is a big threat of other Russian air and missile strikes throughout the whole of Ukraine. 

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts.

Over the last day, the Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled occupiers’ attacks near the settlements of Kuzemivka and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast and Fedorivka, Yahidne, Berkhivka, Bakhmut and Kurdiumivka in Donetsk Oblast."

Details: There were no signs of hostile offensive groups forming on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Russian forces carried out attacks on areas near Bachivsk, Brusky, Pavlivka, Vorozhba and Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast, as well as more than 20 other settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, including Strilecha, Morokhovets, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Volokhivka, Budarky, Bolohivka and Kolodiazne. 

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces fired on Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kotliarivka, Kupiansk and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast, Stelmakhivka, Ivanivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast,and Fedorivka in Donetsk Oblast. 

On the Bakhmut front, over 20 settlements were attacked, including Rozdolivka, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Stupochky, Klishchiivka, Ozarianivka and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, Russian forces fired artillery on over 30 cities, towns and villages, including Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Bohoiavlenka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Prechystivka and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast. 

On the Zaporizhzhia front, areas of Novosilka, Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast and Olhivske, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Mahdalynivka, Pavlivka, Stepove, Kamianske, Novoandriivka, Orikhiv, Charivne, Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Kherson front, Russian fired from multiple-launch rocket systems, affecting the city of Kherson. There were casualties among civilians. Moreover, areas of over 18 settlements, including Mykhailivka, Dudchany, Mylove, Tomaryne, Shliakhove, Beryslav, Mykolaivka, Kozatske, Vesele, Antonivka and Veletenske in Kherson Oblast were affected, too. 

The Air Force of the Defence Forces of Ukraine carried out eight strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and military equipment, as well as two strikes on anti-aircraft missile system positions, during the last 24 hours.

In addition, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit two clusters of Russian military personnel.

Advertisement: