Russians continue forced passportization in occupied south – General Staff
Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 07:15
The Russians are forcing the local population to obtain Russian passports in the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.
Source: Summary by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Quote: "The Russians are continuing to forcibly passportize the population in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast."
Details: The General Staff reports that Russians have increased checks at roadblocks and are threatening eviction in early March to all citizens who do not obtain Russian passports.
Background: Residents of temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, are ignoring the demand by Russians to obtain Russian passports.
