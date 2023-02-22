In Donetsk Oblast, Russians kill one civilian and wound another in a day – Оblast Military Administration

Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, has said that Russian invaders killed one civilian in the oblast during the day.

Source: Kyrylenko on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "On 21 February, Russian invaders killed one resident of Donetsk Oblast, in [the settlement of] Ivanivske. Another person in the oblast was injured."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Kyrylenko, it is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!