Ukraine's border guards repel two assaults on Bakhmut front during day, killing dozens of Russian soldiers

Ukrainian border guards repelled two assaults by Russian occupiers on the Bakhmut front on Tuesday, 21 February. The Russians lost about 20 people and retreated.

Source: Press service of the State Border Guard Service

Details: The State Border Guard Service reported that in the morning, Russians launched active infantry attacks on the Bakmut front.

Ukrainian fighters used aerial reconnaissance units to track the Russians' movements and target the occupiers with fire. Drone operators indicated the coordinates of the movement routes of Russian forces and the facilities occupied by them.

As a result, the tank crew of the Armed Forces destroyed a building where the occupiers were staying, killing at least five Russian soldiers. The border guards and mortar launchers fired on Russian forces ahead of the front edge of the defensive positions, killing about two dozen invaders.

Attempts to break through the defence lasted until noon, during which time the border guards repelled two assaults on their positions.

