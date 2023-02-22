Over half a million Ukrainian children have been displaced and forced to leave abroad

More than 500,000 displaced Ukrainian children and 12,500 teachers are abroad.

This was announced by Vira Rohova, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Education and Science, at a presentation of the Ukrainian-Swiss project Staiemo sylnishymy razom [We Become Stronger Together - ed.].

"We now have more than 500,000 children abroad, and this number has never been lower than 470,000 over the last year. And the number of teachers has increased; 12,585 teachers are abroad. This is a very big challenge for us," Rohova said.

The ministry says more than 161,000 schoolchildren and almost 26,000 preschoolers have been granted the status of internally displaced persons.

More than 4,100 schools in Ukraine have introduced in-person teaching; 4,500 are delivering blended learning; and 4,200 schools are providing online education.

In 2022, Ukrainian children spent more than 900 hours in shelters.

According to the survey, 77% of displaced children have witnessed shelling and bombing; 73% have been in a shelter, and almost 30% went through the Russian occupation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





