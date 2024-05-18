All Sections
Ukraine's 110th Brigade downs fourth Russian Su-25 jet in two weeks

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 18 May 2024, 19:49
Ukraine's 110th Brigade downs fourth Russian Su-25 jet in two weeks
A Su-25 fighter jet. Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Soldiers from Ukraine’s 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade have shot down the fourth Russian Su-25 fighter jet in two weeks in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade on Facebook

Quote: "Anti-aircraft forces from the 110th Brigade are continuing to punish [Russian aircraft] for illegally crossing the border.

Another enemy Su-25 has been downed!

Its remains are smouldering in Donetsk Oblast."

Previously: This is the fourth Su-25 jet the 110th Brigade has shot down over the course of the past two weeks.

On 4 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the 110th Brigade shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter jet in Donetsk Oblast.

On 11 May, the brigade’s soldiers downed another Su-25, and another one on 13 May.

Subjects: aircraftDonetsk OblastArmed Forceswar
