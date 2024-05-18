All Sections
Pentagon announces date of next Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 18 May 2024, 20:18
Pentagon announces date of next Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting
Lloyd Austin, United States Secretary of Defense, during a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting. Photo: Getty Images

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein format) will take place on 20 May.

Source: the Pentagon

Details: Lloyd Austin, United States Secretary of Defense, and Charles Brown, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will represent the US Department of Defense during the meeting.

This will be the 22nd meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group since the group was created in April 2022.

The meeting will bring together defence ministers and heads of defence departments from nearly 50 countries to continue coordinating the provision of equipment Ukraine needs to defend its sovereign territory.

Previously: The 21st meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group took place on 26 April. Lloyd Austin, United States Secretary of Defense, announced following the meeting that the US would give Ukraine US$6 billion in military aid as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

During that same meeting, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the situation on the front was "tending towards escalation".

Subjects: Ramsteinaid for UkraineUSA
