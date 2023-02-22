All Sections
UK Defence Secretary visits Ukrainians who are training on Challenger 2 tanks

Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 19:18

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has visited a military base where Ukrainians are being trained to operate Challenger 2 tanks.

Source: Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Wallace visited the Bovington Camp military base in Dorset, where Ukrainian troops are training. Ukrainian soldiers demonstrated the repair of a tank during training before meeting the Defence Secretary.

Tests and development of Ajax Ares armoured vehicles were also carried out.

According to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, British Challenger 2 tanks will arrive in Ukraine in March 2023.

Ukrainian tank crews arrived in the UK at the end of January to learn how to operate Challenger 2 tanks.

Britain has confirmed plans to send a squadron of 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine in mid-January.

