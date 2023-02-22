UK Defence Secretary visits Ukrainians who are training on Challenger 2 tanks
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has visited a military base where Ukrainians are being trained to operate Challenger 2 tanks.
Source: Sky News, as reported by European Pravda
Wallace visited the Bovington Camp military base in Dorset, where Ukrainian troops are training. Ukrainian soldiers demonstrated the repair of a tank during training before meeting the Defence Secretary.
Tests and development of Ajax Ares armoured vehicles were also carried out.
According to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, British Challenger 2 tanks will arrive in Ukraine in March 2023.
Ukrainian tank crews arrived in the UK at the end of January to learn how to operate Challenger 2 tanks.
Britain has confirmed plans to send a squadron of 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine in mid-January.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!