All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia's war has set Ukraine back 15 years in overcoming poverty

European PravdaThursday, 23 February 2023, 12:12

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed eight million Ukrainians below the poverty line; however, these numbers could have been higher if Ukraine had not implemented reforms before the war.

Source: Arup Banerji, World Bank Regional Country Director for Eastern Europe, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine 

Quote: "The country is set back 15 years in achieving its poverty reduction goals. At the same time, the remarkable resilience Ukraine and Ukrainians have shown is in large part attributable to the difficult and successful reforms in macroeconomic management and institution-building that the authorities undertook in recent years, prior to the war..."

Details: Banerji noted that such attention to reform and deepening the capacity and transparency of governance will be essential for the transition to post-war recovery.

"Throughout the recent reform period – both before and during the war – Ukraine has managed to balance efforts towards enhancing competition and economic efficiency with the protection of the most vulnerable population categories," Banerji said.

An example of this ability, he said, is the maintenance of critical social assistance and pension payments, even in a state of war, which has reduced the government's budgetary capacity.

Maintaining this balance by continuing to make use of opportunities that a more competitive market economy offers while strengthening the coverage and targeting of social assistance systems will be keys to inclusive post-war growth that benefits all Ukrainians.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News