All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia's war has set Ukraine back 15 years in overcoming poverty

European PravdaThursday, 23 February 2023, 11:12

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed eight million Ukrainians below the poverty line; however, these numbers could have been higher if Ukraine had not implemented reforms before the war.

Source: Arup Banerji, World Bank Regional Country Director for Eastern Europe, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine 

Quote: "The country is set back 15 years in achieving its poverty reduction goals. At the same time, the remarkable resilience Ukraine and Ukrainians have shown is in large part attributable to the difficult and successful reforms in macroeconomic management and institution-building that the authorities undertook in recent years, prior to the war..."

Advertisement:

Details: Banerji noted that such attention to reform and deepening the capacity and transparency of governance will be essential for the transition to post-war recovery.

"Throughout the recent reform period – both before and during the war – Ukraine has managed to balance efforts towards enhancing competition and economic efficiency with the protection of the most vulnerable population categories," Banerji said.

An example of this ability, he said, is the maintenance of critical social assistance and pension payments, even in a state of war, which has reduced the government's budgetary capacity.

Maintaining this balance by continuing to make use of opportunities that a more competitive market economy offers while strengthening the coverage and targeting of social assistance systems will be keys to inclusive post-war growth that benefits all Ukrainians.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: