All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Bank of Estonia raises over €140,000 for Ukraine through sales of commemorative coins

European PravdaThursday, 23 February 2023, 13:09

The Bank of Estonia has transferred an additional €140,550 to the National  Bank of Ukraine that it raised from sales of 2-euro coin cards commemorating Ukraine and freedom.

Source: European Pravda, citing ERR

More than 35,000 coin cards have been purchased since the coin was issued. Counting the first transfer made in August last year, the Bank of Estonia has transferred almost €495,000 to Ukraine.

Advertisement:
 

The countries where the coin cards were most popular are Estonia, Germany, France, Latvia, Spain, Slovakia, Ukraine, Finland, the US and Italy, but there was interest from people in 53 countries in total.

The Bank of Estonia released two million coins into circulation on 29 November. It has been offering coin cards since last July.

The coin was designed by entrants in a competition organised by the Estonian Academy of Arts. All of them are refugees from Ukraine. The winning design by Daria Titova depicts a girl wearing a traditional Ukrainian wreath, carefully holding a small bird in her hands.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: