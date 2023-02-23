All Sections
Russia launches hacker attack on Ukrainian government websites

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 23 February 2023, 18:56

Russia has launched a hacker attack on a number of Ukrainian government web resources on the eve of the anniversary of the full-scale invasion.

Source: Press service of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine

Quote: "On 23 February, an attack was detected on a number of web resources of Ukrainian state and local authorities, which resulted in the modification of the content on several pages of these resources.

At the moment, it can be said that the incident did not lead to a significant disruption of the systems' performance and did not affect the functioning of government agencies.

As we can see, Russia keeps asserting itself in cyberspace on the eve of the anniversary of the full-scale invasion."

Details: The State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection reports that the work of most information resources has been resumed.

The specialists of the State Service for Special Communications, together with the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police, are working to localise and investigate the circumstances of the cyber incident.

