All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU does not agree on new sanctions against Russia, planned for anniversary of invasion

European PravdaThursday, 23 February 2023, 18:10
EU does not agree on new sanctions against Russia, planned for anniversary of invasion
EU flag, photo by Getty Images

Permanent representatives of the European Union in Brussels have failed to agree on the tenth package of sanctions against Russia a day before the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Rikard Jozwiak, a Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe correspondent, on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "EU ambassadors didn't manage to agree on a new sanctions package on Russia today either. Meeting to resume tomorrow at 10 am."

Advertisement:

Earlier, Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security, expressed confidence that the 10th package of sanctions against Russia would be adopted by 24 February, i.e., the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As EUobserver states, the new EU sanctions package includes restrictions on more than 60 Russian officials and politicians, some of whom are believed to be involved in a campaign to forcefully transfer Ukrainian children to Russia.

At the same time, Victoria Nuland, US Deputy Secretary of State, announced that a new package of sanctions against Russia would be announced by the United States on 24 February.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: