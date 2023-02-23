All Sections
EU does not agree on new sanctions against Russia, planned for anniversary of invasion

European PravdaThursday, 23 February 2023, 19:10
EU flag, photo by Getty Images

Permanent representatives of the European Union in Brussels have failed to agree on the tenth package of sanctions against Russia a day before the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Rikard Jozwiak, a Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe correspondent, on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "EU ambassadors didn't manage to agree on a new sanctions package on Russia today either. Meeting to resume tomorrow at 10 am."

Earlier, Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security, expressed confidence that the 10th package of sanctions against Russia would be adopted by 24 February, i.e., the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As EUobserver states, the new EU sanctions package includes restrictions on more than 60 Russian officials and politicians, some of whom are believed to be involved in a campaign to forcefully transfer Ukrainian children to Russia.

At the same time, Victoria Nuland, US Deputy Secretary of State, announced that a new package of sanctions against Russia would be announced by the United States on 24 February.

