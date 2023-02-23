All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US still doesn't know exactly what Russia's "suspension" of nuclear weapons treaty means – Nuland

European PravdaThursday, 23 February 2023, 19:15

The United States continues to ascertain the implications of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to "suspend" Moscow's participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START III), signed with the United States in 2010.

Source: Victoria Nuland, US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, in an interview with The Washington Post, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "[Putin] did not ‘withdraw’ from the START treaty, he ‘suspended’ it. We’re still trying to understand what that means in practical terms, but the thing that’s most important to know is that Russia has not been fulfilling its inspection obligations under the treaty for at least two years."

Details: Nuland noted that inspections have not taken place since 2020 – first because of the coronavirus pandemic, and later because of Russia's deliberate decision to block access to its nuclear facilities for American representatives.

"So, you know, he [Putin] basically just declared for his own people, because he had to do something, what they have already done. This treaty is of at least equal value to Russia because they are not in a position now to be rebuilding nuclear weapons and frankly we have no interest or intent in doing that ourselves," the representative of the US State Department stated.

Background: Following the Russian president's announcement, the Russian parliament voted on 22 February in favour of a law suspending Russia's participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged Russia to reconsider its decision to suspend its participation in the START treaty, and US President Joe Biden called it a "big mistake".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News