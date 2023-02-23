US still doesn't know exactly what Russia's "suspension" of nuclear weapons treaty means – Nuland

The United States continues to ascertain the implications of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to "suspend" Moscow's participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START III), signed with the United States in 2010.

Source: Victoria Nuland, US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, in an interview with The Washington Post, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "[Putin] did not ‘withdraw’ from the START treaty, he ‘suspended’ it. We’re still trying to understand what that means in practical terms, but the thing that’s most important to know is that Russia has not been fulfilling its inspection obligations under the treaty for at least two years."

Details: Nuland noted that inspections have not taken place since 2020 – first because of the coronavirus pandemic, and later because of Russia's deliberate decision to block access to its nuclear facilities for American representatives.

"So, you know, he [Putin] basically just declared for his own people, because he had to do something, what they have already done. This treaty is of at least equal value to Russia because they are not in a position now to be rebuilding nuclear weapons and frankly we have no interest or intent in doing that ourselves," the representative of the US State Department stated.

Background: Following the Russian president's announcement, the Russian parliament voted on 22 February in favour of a law suspending Russia's participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged Russia to reconsider its decision to suspend its participation in the START treaty, and US President Joe Biden called it a "big mistake".

