All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US to give Ukraine over US$10 billion in assistance

European PravdaFriday, 24 February 2023, 23:01

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Department of the Treasury announced over US$10 billion in budgetary assistance on Friday, 24 February 2023.

Source: press statement by the US Department of State

Details: The majority of the sum – US$9.9 billion – is grant financing disbursed via the World Bank's Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) mechanism on a reimbursement basis once expenses have been verified.

"These funds are crucial to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia and ensures the Ukrainian government can continue to meet the critical needs of its citizens, including healthcare, education, and emergency services," the press release read.

The US will provide additional energy assistance to Ukraine, a US$250 million contribution that will help keep schools open, power generators for hospitals running, and keep homes and shelters across Ukraine warm.

"This assistance builds on the US$270 million the United States has already committed to bolster Ukraine’s energy security over the last year," the Department of State explained.

Background: Earlier on Friday, the US Department of Defence announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth US$2 billion that will help it strengthen air defence. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News