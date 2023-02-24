All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US to give Ukraine over US$10 billion in assistance

European PravdaFriday, 24 February 2023, 22:01
US to give Ukraine over US$10 billion in assistance

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Department of the Treasury announced over US$10 billion in budgetary assistance on Friday, 24 February 2023.

Source: press statement by the US Department of State

Details: The majority of the sum – US$9.9 billion – is grant financing disbursed via the World Bank's Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) mechanism on a reimbursement basis once expenses have been verified.

Advertisement:

"These funds are crucial to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia and ensures the Ukrainian government can continue to meet the critical needs of its citizens, including healthcare, education, and emergency services," the press release read.

The US will provide additional energy assistance to Ukraine, a US$250 million contribution that will help keep schools open, power generators for hospitals running, and keep homes and shelters across Ukraine warm.

"This assistance builds on the US$270 million the United States has already committed to bolster Ukraine’s energy security over the last year," the Department of State explained.

Background: Earlier on Friday, the US Department of Defence announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth US$2 billion that will help it strengthen air defence. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: