US to give Ukraine over US$10 billion in assistance

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Department of the Treasury announced over US$10 billion in budgetary assistance on Friday, 24 February 2023.

Source: press statement by the US Department of State

Details: The majority of the sum – US$9.9 billion – is grant financing disbursed via the World Bank's Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) mechanism on a reimbursement basis once expenses have been verified.

"These funds are crucial to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia and ensures the Ukrainian government can continue to meet the critical needs of its citizens, including healthcare, education, and emergency services," the press release read.

The US will provide additional energy assistance to Ukraine, a US$250 million contribution that will help keep schools open, power generators for hospitals running, and keep homes and shelters across Ukraine warm.

"This assistance builds on the US$270 million the United States has already committed to bolster Ukraine’s energy security over the last year," the Department of State explained.

Background: Earlier on Friday, the US Department of Defence announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth US$2 billion that will help it strengthen air defence.

