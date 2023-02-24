US announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth US$2 billion

The US Department of Defence has announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth US$2 billion that will help it strengthen air defence.

Source: Statement of the Pentagon, reported by European Pravda

Details: The USA is to provide Ukraine with additional unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), equipment for strike UAVs and electronic warfare, as well as additional artillery shells and high-precision projectiles that will strengthen Ukraine’s capability of repelling the Russian aggression.

This package of security aid includes the following items:

Additional HIMARS missiles;

Additional 155-mm artillery shells;

Munitions for rocket systems with laser guidance;

a CyberLux K8 unmanned aircraft system;

Switchblade 600 UAVs;

Altius-600 UAVs;

Jump 20 UAVs;

Resources for strike drones and detecting electronic warfare systems;

Hardware for clearing mines;

Secure communications equipment;

Funding for training and maintenance.

The aid is provided within the USAI – Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. Unlike the arms packages that are taken directly from the US Army stocks and can be sent to Ukraine fast, the USAI packages are purchased or ordered first.

"This announcement is the start of the contract signing process for providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with additional capabilities," the Pentagon pointed out.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





