EU adds over 120 individuals and entities to new sanctions package

European PravdaSaturday, 25 February 2023, 12:53

The 10th package of EU sanctions against Russia will include 121 individuals and legal entities.

Source: Wopke Hoekstra, Dutch Foreign Minister, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "One year after the start of Putin's brutal war against Ukraine, maximising pressure on Russia through sanctions remains crucial. We therefore welcome the EU's 10th #sanctions package, which includes export bans and listings of 121 entities and individuals," Hoekstra states on Twitter

"The Netherlands has urged for listing those responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children, an abhorrent crime. Pleased to find that this #sanctions package targets these criminals, as well as arms manufacturers and facilitators of sanctions evasion," the minister added

Background: EU countries have approved the 10th package of sanctions against Russia late on Friday, 24 February, one year after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

