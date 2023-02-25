All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


We expect sanctions on Rosatom and more pressure on Russian banks from EU – Zelenskyy

Saturday, 25 February 2023, 14:49

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the European Union to impose sanctions against Rosatom [Russian state nuclear corporation – ed.] and put more pressure on Russian banks. 

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter

Quote: "The 10th EU sanctions package targets russian military industry, propaganda & financial system [the president intentionally de-capitalised 'Russia' to show his scorn – ed.]. The pressure on russian aggressor must increase: we expect decisive steps against Rosatom & russian nuclear industry, more pressure on military & banking."

Background: EU countries approved the 10th package of sanctions against Russia late on Friday, 24 February, one year after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in Ukraine.

It was revealed on Saturday that the 10th package of EU sanctions against Russia would include 121 individuals and legal entities.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Now, the sanctions package has to be approved by the European Council through the written procedure, and it will be put into effect after it is published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News