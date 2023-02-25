We expect sanctions on Rosatom and more pressure on Russian banks from EU – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the European Union to impose sanctions against Rosatom [Russian state nuclear corporation – ed.] and put more pressure on Russian banks.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter

Quote: "The 10th EU sanctions package targets russian military industry, propaganda & financial system [the president intentionally de-capitalised 'Russia' to show his scorn – ed.]. The pressure on russian aggressor must increase: we expect decisive steps against Rosatom & russian nuclear industry, more pressure on military & banking."

The 10th 🇪🇺 sanctions package targets russian military industry, propaganda & financial system. The pressure on russian aggressor must increase: we expect decisive steps against Rosatom & russian nuclear industry, more pressure on military & banking. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 25, 2023

Background: EU countries approved the 10th package of sanctions against Russia late on Friday, 24 February, one year after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in Ukraine.

It was revealed on Saturday that the 10th package of EU sanctions against Russia would include 121 individuals and legal entities.

Now, the sanctions package has to be approved by the European Council through the written procedure, and it will be put into effect after it is published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

