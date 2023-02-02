Missile attack on Kramatorsk: 4 civilians killed

The body of a dead woman was recovered from the rubble of a residential building destroyed by the Russian missile in the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast. Hence, four civilians were killed in the Russian missile attack.

Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Mayor of Kramatorsk, on Facebook

Quote: "The rescue crew retrieved the body of a dead woman from under the rubble."

Background:

On the evening of 1 February, Russian troops attacked the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, hitting residential buildings. The missile completely destroyed one of those buildings.

In the morning of 2 February, the death toll in the Russian missile attack in Kramatorsk has risen to three people.

On 2 February, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk with missiles again. The attack damaged 13 2-storey buildings, 3 4-story buildings, a children's clinic and a school, garages and cars.

