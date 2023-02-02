All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Missile attack on Kramatorsk: 4 civilians killed

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 2 February 2023, 23:40
Missile attack on Kramatorsk: 4 civilians killed

The body of a dead woman was recovered from the rubble of a residential building destroyed by the Russian missile in the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast. Hence, four civilians were killed in the Russian missile attack.

Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Mayor of Kramatorsk, on Facebook

Quote: "The rescue crew retrieved the body of a dead woman from under the rubble."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On the evening of 1 February, Russian troops attacked the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, hitting residential buildings. The missile completely destroyed one of those buildings.
  • In the morning of 2 February, the death toll in the Russian missile attack in Kramatorsk has risen to three people.
  • On 2 February, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk with missiles again. The attack damaged 13 2-storey buildings, 3 4-story buildings, a children's clinic and a school, garages and cars.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: