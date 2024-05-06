All Sections
Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 6 May 2024, 09:21
Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source
A Magura V5 USV. Photo: Getty Images

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has hit a Russian speedboat with an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) in the Vuzka (Narrow) Bay area of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in DIU

Details: The source reported that a Russian speedboat had been struck while in dock by a Magura V5 USV in the area of Vuzka Bay (Chornomorske district) on the night of 5-6 May during a DIU operation.

Read more: Target and eliminate: How Ukraine's Magura drones devastate Russian ships

Update: DIU has confirmed it conducted a special operation overnight on 5-6 May in temporarily occupied Crimea, during which a Russian speedboat was destroyed, and has posted a video of the strike.

