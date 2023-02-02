Sumy Oblast under attack: 120 strikes over past 24 hours

The Russian troops attacked four hromadas (administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories) in Sumy Oblast on 2 February. There have been 120 strikes documented following the attacks.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russian occupying forces fired mortars at Esman hromada: 16 strikes.

The Russian troops also fired mortars at Bilopillia hromada: 31 strikes.

The Russians shelled Shalyhyne hromada with MLRS: 16 strikes.

The occupying forces dropped 4 bombs on one of the villages in Seredyna-Buda hromada. A power line and three residential buildings were partially destroyed following the attack. No casualties have been reported.

