Ukrainian intelligence releases video of Russian speedboat destruction in Crimea

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has confirmed it conducted a special operation overnight on 6 May in temporarily occupied Crimea, during which a Russian speedboat was destroyed.

Quote: "A speedboat carrying Russian invaders was destroyed using a Magura V5 strike uncrewed surface vessel as a result of an operation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s Group 13 special forces unit. The successful mission in the Vuzka (Narrow) Bay in temporarily occupied Crimea was made possible with the support of the United24 platform."

Details: The intelligence officers released a video as evidence.

DIU notes that as fear of Ukrainian attacks is forcing the Russians to keep large Black Sea Fleet vessels as far away from the peninsula as possible, combat operations continue against Russian fast manoeuvrable military vessels that remain illegally in Ukrainian territorial waters off the coast of Crimea.

Update: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has clarified that the destroyed speedboat was a Russian Mangust-class high-speed patrol boat, designated Project 12150.

DIU noted that boats of this class are used by the Russian fleet and secret services as multi-purpose high-speed vessels for patrolling waters, fighting saboteurs, and conducting search and rescue operations.

Mangust vessels have been in production since 2000. The boat is up to 20 m long and 5 m wide and has a maximum speed of 50 knots.

Modified versions of the speedboats are equipped with remote-controlled combat modules with the main standard weapon – a 14.5-mm machine gun.

The Russians also have two AGS-17 grenade launchers, a DP-64 hand-held anti-sabotage grenade launcher, and two Igla or Verba MANPADS on board a Mangust.

DIU said the estimated cost of the destroyed boat is about US$3 million.

Background: So far, Magura V5 strike uncrewed surface vessels have destroyed the Russian ships Tsezar Kunikov, Ivanovets, Sergei Kotov, Akula and Serna and damaged the Ivan Khurs.

On 6 May, a Ukrainska Pravda source reported that reconnaissance officers had hit a Russian speedboat with an uncrewed surface vessel in the area of Vuzka Bay in temporarily occupied Crimea.

